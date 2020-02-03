Shakira tongue gesture at Super Bowl had cultural significance

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez entertained millions of viewers last night with their Super Bowl performance, but it was primarily a moment that attracted fans’ attention.

During Shakira’s performance, the She Wolf singer stared directly into the camera and wagged her tongue and made a high sound alongside the movement.

The gesture immediately led to the creation of memes, with many expressing their entertainment at the moment.

“If I’ve never seen anything more worthy of me, I’ll give you Shakira’s tongue,” tweeted a person next to an excerpt from the show.

Another said, “Shakira’s tongue is about to become the meme of the year.”

However, as the viewers indicated, the Colombian singer may have paid homage to her background with the move, which is culturally important.

According to one person, the gesture is called a zaghrouta and it is an “Arab tradition used to express joy, excitement, celebration.”

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez put a feathered American flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

“Debated about ringing, but so many disrespectful memes,” they wrote. “Shakira was not only funny with the” tongue thing “. What she did is called a zaghrouta, an Arabic tradition that was used to express joy, excitement and celebration. Usually heard at weddings. For information, she is partially Lebanese ”

As another viewer noted, the zaghrouta was only one aspect of Shakira’s performance that paid tribute to Middle Eastern culture, because the singer also included belly dancing and the use of a derbeke, a percussion instrument.

“You really have to understand how huge the performance of Shakira was for the Middle East community,” they said on Twitter. “She had belly dancing, a mewiz and a derbeke, performed” Ojos Asi, “which was one of the few Shakira songs with Arabic in it, did a zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage.”

Prior to her performance, Shakira discussed how important the opportunity for her as an artist was to sing in the Super Bowl.

“I’ve always wanted to perform in the Super Bowl,” she told Zane Lowe at Apple Music’s Beats 1 in October 2019. “It’s like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It’s a sporting event, but it has a huge relevance to us artists and I think it’s going to be fantastic. “

“This will be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women in industry too,” she added.

.