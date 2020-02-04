Shakira brings back ‘Hips don’t lie’ in the Super Bowl and the stadium goes crazy

Singer Shakira recently courted the audience by listening to her iconic song “Hips Don’t Lie.”

In the part-time show of the Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by dancing belly dance on stage and performing her characteristic “Hips Don’t Lie” step.

Shakira brings back “the hips don’t lie” in the Super Bowl and the stadium goes crazy

He performed on stage for six minutes, opening the set with “She Wolf” before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to a duet on a cover of “I like” Cardi B, reports stepfeed.com. Shakira concluded the show with his most famous song, “Hips don’t lie.”

The highlights of SuperBowl. Lebanese / Colombian QUEEN 🇱🇧🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/AaBHUNheEn

– SAMER (@SamerChedaddy) February 3, 2020

Seeing its performance, social media users praised it a lot.

A Twitter user wrote: “Uggghh, his belly dance and his Arabic music. Showing her Lebanese roots … I love her. “

Another user commented: “YouTube search history:” How to dance belly dance like Shakira? “

