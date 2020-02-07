Shahs of Sunset’s Mike Shouhed ‘Can’t Shed’ Bad Boy image

“Shahs of Sunset” viewers will see another version of it Mike Shouhed when season 8 starts this weekend. “The best version,” even the reality star promises.

Shouhed was initially brought into the Bravo series to fulfill the player role, something he had no problem with during those early years. He built that bad boy reputation even more when his marriage to Jessica Parido fell apart after he confessed that he had cheated on her.

“I did a few interviews today where they are like being the naughty boy. I can’t shed that skin,” Shouhed told TooFab when he came to our studio. But now he swears he is a changed man.

In the new season Mike goes out with another woman, a single mother named Paulina Ben-Cohen. It is a relationship that has not only been speeded up quickly, but that he says has had a very positive influence on him.

“A good friend will make you the best version of yourself. That’s what Paulina did to me,” he said. “I mirror her surprise a bit and I pale in astonishment, but I try.”

Shouhed said the two had their first date at a Taco Bell – Paulina’s suggestion, not his – and sat there talking “for hours.” “It came to the point where the guard came and said,” You have a lot of fun, “he recalled. “I was like ‘Oh f – k, we are in Taco Bell’, I forgot because the world around me did not exist when I was with her. I knew from the moment I met her that I will stay with her for the rest of my life. “

Although there is almost no mention of her on Shouhed’s Instagram page, he assured TooFab that the two are still very together IRL.

“She’s private. I’ve learned from my mistakes,” he explained. “My relationship in the past, great girl, but we were all over,” let’s take pictures of everything we do and post “and unfortunately not many people, they will be happy for you, but they don’t want you to be happier then they will troll and try to make you feel miserable and they will do anything to destroy what you have built I wanted to get her out of the spotlight because she is so focused on being the best mother possible. “

He said his costars were “very hospitable” to Parido, who is making her debut in Sunday’s premiere. “With Jessica they made it difficult for her, the poor girl,” he added, “but with Paulina they were super friendly and welcomed her with open arms.”

That said, Nema Vand makes a remark in the episode about Mike’s “wandering eye.” While Shouhed said he likes to “look at people,” he insists that he doesn’t control anyone. “I find beauty in women and men. That may be a little wrong if I have a wandering eye, but I don’t,” he said. “I’m just scattered. I like to look at things!”

“Shahs of Sunset” will premiere on Bravo on Sunday evening.