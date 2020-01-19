Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a great run at the box office. Shahid’s latest Kabir Singh was a huge hit, and Ishaan is now preparing for another release after Dhadak called Khaali Peeli. Although they are doing well, the Kapoor family has received sad news today. Shahid and Ishaan’s grandmother – Khadija Azeem – went to the heavenly abode.

Very close to his family, Ishaan shared news on social networks. He published several photos of his grandmother Khadija Azeem with his mother Neliima Azmi and his uncle. Ishaan also wrote a sincere remark for his Nani as he mourned her death.

Shahid Kapoor’s grandmother walks away; Brother Ishaan Khatter makes a sincere comment

Ishaan wrote, “Ammi … you have instilled in us a joke, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor … sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were a lot and much more. They don’t do them any more than you do. Blessed I had you in my life. “

He also wrote, “I always carry a small part of your huge presence with me. You will never forget anyone whose life you touched deeply. In the first picture on the left my Nani – Khadija Azeem – with my sister and my old aunt Shahida ammi. Here she is proudly sent to her grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my mom and my mother. And the third is her aunt and mom’s favorite. “

Ishaan’s father also commented on this picture and said, “A perfect woman, her life-long life was infectious, she and her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life leaked organically and somewhere helped us make me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi. U will always be in our hearts. “

Janhvi Kapoor’s sincere friend, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikrant Massey, Anshula Kapoor, Gunnet Monga also expressed her sincere condolences for her. Published emoji of heart on Ishaan’s post.

Let her soul rest in peace.

