Shaheen Bagh protests: political analyst Gunja Kapoor eliminated by Delhi police

Gunja Kapoor, a political analyst, was kidnapped by the Delhi police this morning from Shaheen Bagh, where protests take place throughout the day against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA). Gunja was reportedly dressed in a burqa and raised suspicions when he began asking many questions. Some protesters surrounded her and found a camera that caused a commotion. Then the police took her to question her.

In response to some journalists’ questions about why he was wearing a camera, Gunja said: “This is not the time for the media. Go!”

Gunja directs a YouTube channel called Right Narrative and has among his Twitter followers the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tejasvi Surya. After she was taken from Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi police issued a statement saying: “The interrogation of political analyst Gunja Kapoor is underway. He was wearing a burqa and went to the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.”

Many people turned to social networks to react to the incident. A Twitter user Kumauni posted a screenshot of Gunja’s tweet to Prime Minister Modi and wrote: “The Prime Minister and BJP have deployed their infantrymen with burqa …”

If @gunjakapoor is a political analyst, I am Jhansi ki Rani.

And what is “presumed”? There is video evidence of an embarrassed Gunja Begum trapped in a burka. Also, why does a “political analyst” need to sly film a * public * protest?

Propaganda karna hain toh theek se kijiye @ANI

– Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) February 5, 2020

Another Twitter user, Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) responded to the ANI news headline, saying: “If @gunjakapoor is a political analyst, I am Jhansi ki Rani. And what is” akkeged “? There is video evidence of a Ashamed Gunja Begum trapped in a burqa. Also, why does a “political analyst” need to slyly shoot a * public * protest? Karna Haina Toh Theek propaganda is kijiye. “

Protests against the CAA have swept Delhi and other parts of India, as the CAA makes religion a criterion for citizenship. Protesters and others say the law discriminates against Muslims, since only non-Muslims from neighboring countries in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can become Indian citizens if they flee religious persecution and enter India illegally before 2015.

