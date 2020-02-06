Shaheen Bagh Joint venture of AAP & Cong; ‘Tukde-tukde Gang’ is shocked after Delhi Poll Result: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed Thursday that the anti-CAA protest against Shaheen Bagh was a “joint venture” between the AAP and Congress, and claimed that the “tukde-tukde gang” would “get a” shock “when the Delhi election results be disclosed.

The former BJP president, who held no fewer than three road shows in different parts of the national capital on the last day of the high-stakes election campaign in Delhi, said his party would win the election because people will vote for the country security, development and good governance.

The controversial slogan of “goli maro” was again raised during Shah’s roadshow in the Hari Nagar constituency in West Delhi, where he campaigned for party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. However, the police stopped those who had brought the slogan.

“Shaheen Bagh is the joint venture between the Aam Aadmi party and the congress,” he claimed, adding that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and congress leader Rahul Gandhi were concerned that Shaheen Bagh is being discussed.

“I want to ask them why the country’s security should not be an election issue? Why do people in Shaheen Bagh demand” Jinnah Wali Azadi “and why do the tukde-tukde gang support them? Too bad for these people,” he said during a roadshow in the Seemapuri constituency in northeastern Delhi.

He asked people to vote for the BJP and said: “I want to tell you all that the tukde-tukde gang gets a shock because you press the button on the lotus symbol on February 8 for the development of Delhi and the country ”

Shah addressed the public in the constituency of Bagga and told about the terror attack of Pulwama and said the Indian troops took revenge by carrying out an air attack.

“You all know that both the people of Delhi and the whole nation greet the courage of the army, but do you know who was the most unhappy? First Rahul Gandhi, second Arvind Kejriwal and third was Imran Khan who was in Pakistan.”

Shah said Kejriwal, Gandhi and Khan had a problem with the surgical attack.

“All three had a problem with the surgical attack. I want to ask if such people should get the power in Delhi? These people are very dangerous to the security of the nation.

“On the other hand, central government is constantly working on the public interest by providing people with housing, gas connections and basic services,” he said.

Claiming that the government led by Kejriwal has not kept its promises, Shah claimed that no work has been done in the last five years.

“Kejriwal has not done any work for the past five years. He had promised to open 500 schools and 50 colleges, to add five thousand new buses to the fleet. He even claimed that he would make Delhi a city like London.

“These days it’s hard to tell if there are gaps in the roads of Delhi or if there is a gaps in the gap. On the contrary, they didn’t let people in Delhi benefit from the central government schemes,” he said. , claiming that Kejriwal did not allow the Ayushman scheme to be implemented in Delhi.

