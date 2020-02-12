Shah Rukh Khan’s next project has surely been one of the most commented topics since his sabbatical year taken from December 2018 with Zero. Atlee, Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani were the 3 directors around whom there were strong rumors.

With the large number of rumors about his next one, it’s really getting too hard to believe and what not. Now, it has been said that Shah Rukh Khan skipped the Rajkumar Hirani movie to choose Atlee and Karan Johar’s project on her.

Shah Rukh Khan’s NEXT film – CONFIRMED Atlee, Raj and DK will work after Citadel, Rajkumar Hirani Will Munnabhai 3 end before?

A source close to Shah informed Pinkvilla: “Shah Rukh and Atlee are expected to make their announcement, along with Karan Johar, in the coming months and the film will begin immediately. While SRK fans were waiting for an announcement on their birthday, Atlee’s script was not ready. As reported last week, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will produce the Atlee movie, titled Sanki (provisional title), which is said to be a fast-paced action drama. Not only is it the first time that Shah Rukh and Atlee are collaborating for a movie, but it will be the first Atlee movie in Bollywood and its fifth in total. Both Karan and Shah Rukh have loved Atlee’s Bigil, which gathered more than 300 million rupees worldwide. Atlee’s film will also see Karan and Shah Rukh meet professionally after Ittefaq (2017), which was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with BR Studios and Dharma Productions. “

He also added: “Now the bound script is ready with Atlee adding some last-minute touches to the script. Raj and DK’s movie with Shah Rukh is very active. Once they complete Citadel, they will begin pre-production of the SRK movie for next year. Rajkumar Hirani is currently writing, apparently, two scripts: Munnabhai 3 and the one with SRK. It all depends on which one will be completed first. “

Now it seems that Shah Rukh Khan and his team will soon officially announce the same and every doubt will come to an end. Whatever it is, fans look forward to the announcement.

