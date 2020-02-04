Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting impatiently for the actor to announce his next. Well, nobody knows when that will happen. However, we have interesting and hilarious news for you that will definitely make you LOL!

A video with the journalist Anupama Chopra is going viral on the Internet in which he reveals the strangest script that was read to SRK. The superstar had told the journalist about this script in an interview.

Shah Rukh Khan was “blamed” for having a dirty mind when he rejected a strange script

Chopra said that 10 years ago, when he was writing a book about Shah Rukh Khan, he had asked him about the most absurd script he was offered. That’s when Shah Rukh Khan told him that one day, a bearded and artistic director came to him and told him a story in which his character becomes a gangster after he can’t marry the girl he loves.

She shared: “The girl, on the other hand, has married a policeman. At some point, the policeman begins to chase the gangster, oblivious to the fact that the duo were former lovers. After a while, the policeman shoots the gangster. Injured, he somehow takes refuge in a train. Luckily, the woman travels on the same train. The gangster is lying there, unable to find water. Then, the woman breastfeeds him and thus a brother-sister relationship is formed!

When Shah Rukh Khan asked the director about the strange ending saying, “Don’t you think it’s a strange scene?”, The filmmaker said: “What a dirty mind you have!”

Well, we can’t stop laughing after knowing this. We wonder how SRK handled the director and what he should be doing now!

