Shah Rukh Khan reveals what two recent Oscar-winning films inspired him to make a great cinema, LOOK

Shah Rukh Khan has always expressed his admiration for cinema from all over the world. The superstar, who is in a sabbatical year since December 2018 (Zero) is enjoying her time watching different movies. In a video, SRK revealed which two Oscar-winning films inspired him to make a great cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked what his all-time favorite movie is. Actor Jab Harry Met Sejal said it’s hard to choose a movie but that he loves Sholay and Dirty Harry. In the same video, Khan said he was recently inspired by two amazing movies that won the Academy Awards.

SRK said: “The new movie that really inspired me to make an excellent South Korean parasite. I think it was excellent. And also Joker. These two movies are very good. “

A few months ago, King Khan even visited his Twitter page to share his views on the parasite. He tweeted: “I just saw Parasite, the South Korean movie, on the recommendation of my children. What a deliciously awkward movie. A strange look at the social status, the state of the world … and the parasitic nature of Materialistic Hope that we all feed and live! “

Bong Joon-ho’s parasite has won Oscars in the category of best film, best direction, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

On the other hand, Todd Phillips Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, was nominated in 11 categories. Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award in the category of Best Actor.

