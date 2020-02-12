Shah Rukh Khan reveals his two favorite movies and both won at the 2020 Oscars! Any assumptions?

Shah Rukh Khan may have suffered a series of failures and may be lying down, but it is the Badshah for some reason. Although he took a break from the movies, there is a regular stream of news about filmmakers who wish to register it. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Raju Hirani, there have been reports of directors from list A who approach SRK with a script. But King Khan is taking his sweet time. Meanwhile, as he mentioned in a recent interview, he is using this time to watch more movies, spend time with his family and plan his next move. And two Hollywood movies in particular seem to have greatly impressed Shah Rukh Khan.

They are the two Oscar-winning films he fell in love with and he has also praised them on different occasions. The first is the parasite, which took home several awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, followed by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

In a video shared by one of his fan clubs, SRK was asked to name his latest favorite movies. He revealed that Bong Joon-ho’s parasite left him stunned when he first saw it. The film won four Oscars, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film at the awards ceremony last week. “It’s an incredible coincidence,” says Shah Rukh in the clip, referring to the powerful victory of the film at the Oscars. However, he was quick to add that he still wouldn’t call Parasite his all-time favorite. According to Shah Rukh, the two movies that come on that list are Sholay and Dirty Harry.

Shah Rukh also said he loved Joker, the dark comic film that earned actor Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar this year. Earlier, when the actor was asked to comment on Joker on Twitter, he replied: “Very well nuanced. Then I felt … screaming quietly. ” He added that he saw Parasite for his children. “I just saw Parasite, the South Korean movie on the recommendation of my children. What a deliciously awkward movie. A strange look at the social status, the state of the world … and the parasitic nature of Materialistic Hope that we all feed and live, ”he said. Well, Shah Rukh certainly has good taste when it comes to cinema and has been demonstrated by how Parasite and Joker have been received at the Oscars. Now, how about taking some of those lessons and inspirations in your next Hindi movie?