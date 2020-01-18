Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have always been a hit jodi on a silver screen, but after my name Is Khan and a special appearance at Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ranbir Kapoor, the duo could not see the cooperation. SRK didn’t show up at Koffee With Karan last season and fans wondered what had happened.

We think it was just waiting for the right opportunity. Karan Johar now plans to cast Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged film. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, this time Karan has something very different for Shah Rukh Khan, but not too experimental. Shah Rukh is quite skeptical of experimenting with something new after the failure of Zero and the director has just a movie for him.

Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor join for Karan Johar’s movie?

A source near development revealed: “Something else and yet very common. Because SRK is not in an experimental mood after what happened with his latest film Zero. Karan Johar looks at director Shah Rukha in blockbuster. “

The good news doesn’t stop there. Reports also indicate that Ranbir Kapoor will also be involved to play a leading role in the film. Although he saw Ranbir and SRK share the screen only a few minutes in Ae Dil, Hai Mushkil was a treatment in itself, we are sure fans can’t wait to see the two stars share the screen again.

While we are waiting for the official release of this film, it is also said that SRK has up to 35 fixed screenplays and will soon choose from them. “Shah Rukh Rukh had about 30-35 solid offers he was seriously considering.” These include projects from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala, T Series, etc., Biggest Banners. Shah Rukh finally found what he was looking for. His next film will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, made by Red Chillies Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Hirani and Shah Rukh, ”the source said.

As for Ranbir, he will be seen next in Brahmastra by Ayana Mukerji along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Sanjay Dutta and Vaani Kapoor, he also has Shamsheru from Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar began publishing a title for his next director, Takht. The director will soon be flying to Europe to complete his reception. He also recently announced a new and promising project to address, which is an adaptation of the book by Nitin Gokhale – R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!