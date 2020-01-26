Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood stars wish fans on Republic Day of India

The Republic of India Day, which falls on January 26, marks the day of 1950 when the Indian Constitution came into force and replaced the Government of India Act of 1935. On this historic day, India has completed its transition to become an independent republic. Each year, this day is celebrated with a national holiday and big celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in front of the President of India. To celebrate Republic Day 2020 with their fans, many Bollywood stars have posted patriotic messages on social media, expressing their love for India. Check out the best tweets below:

Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of him holding the flag of India and wrote, “Nothing beautiful happens without a fight. Let us remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. “

Kajol tweeted a message about celebrating diversity: “The difference between what our parents think of freedom versus us is that they fought too hard for their freedom. They will not give up on someone else’s idea of ​​what the difference means. #republicday #mindsmatter #appreciateourdifferences #freedomtobe ”

Ajay Devgn simply wrote: “Proud to be an Indian, today and always. Happy 71st #RepublcDay to all. “

Varun Dhawan shared a photo of him running on the beach with the Indian flag, with the hashtag #HappyRepublicDay.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Our tricolor means Courage, Peace & Growth. Let’s spread these values ​​that make us proud to be Indian. Happy #RepublicDay ”

Arjun Rampal shared a selfie, in which he can be seen sporting a thick beard, and wrote: “Happy Republic Day. Stay tuned for a special announcement to come. #happyrepublicday ”

Farhan Akhtar tweeted “Happy Republic Day” with a heart-shaped emoji.

Sara Ali Khan went to Instagram to share a photo of her and wrote: “We, the people of India”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub released a video clip on Saturday, asking his supporters to release video clips at midnight to honor Republic Day. In another clip, which he shared with the hashtags #HamaraSamvidhan #JantaKaRepublicDay, he can be seen reading a speech delivered on November 26, 1949, when the Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly.

Rishi Kapoor had a special request for the Indian government. He tweeted, “I ask the Indian government to devote a major” float “to the Indian film industry (which is now the largest in the world). All the artists would be part of the parade and the month of March. The world must also see our participation. We are all proud “Desis” next year. Jai Hind! “

Yami Gautam wrote: “Happy Republic Day my compatriots! This day, this status was reached after unequaled sacrifices! We must all remember, respect and maintain this feeling! Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay ”

Paresh Rawal wrote: “Happy Republic Day to all my compatriots around the world. Vande Matram. “

Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Happy Republic Day my compatriots! #HappyRepublicDay ”

Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted: “Saare jahan achcha Hindustan hamara Hum bulbulein hain iski yeh gulsitan hamara Mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna HINDI hain hum watan hai Hindustan hamara. Greetings to the formulators of the best constitution in the world. HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY JAI HIND !!! “

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the main guest of the main Republic Day celebrations in the Indian capital. The parade ceremony began with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. During the ceremony, the national flag was flown, followed by the national anthem and a salute of 21 shots. The 90-minute presentation that followed presented India’s military prowess, through its tanks, weapons, etc. He also presented the various religions, cultures and states of India, and highlighted the social and economic progress of the country.

