Shah Rukh Khan in the action drama of Yash Raj Films, directed by Siddharth Anand?

It’s been over a year since we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. Zero, led by Aanand L Rai, failed to create magic at the box office, resulting in three consecutive hiccups in SRK after Fan and Jab Harry met Sejal. But reports suggest that the actor signed three films – one with Rajkumar Hirani, the other with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and the third with the director of Bigil Atlee. While the actor has yet to confirm his next one, another biggie is on the cards for him.

According to the vine, Shah Rukh Khan has locked up yet another big project and this time with Yash Raj Films. The source added, “While the film with Rajkumar Hirani is in progress, the exciting news for SRK fans is that YRF locked him up for a biggie. The project will be led by Siddharth Anand who gave the biggest successful war of 2019 with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. With this project, the actor will return to the genre of action drama that fans have been looking forward to for a while. The creators are considering the release of 2021 and the announcement would take place during the 50 years of YRF. It is part of the YRF jubilee films that will soon be announced. “

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film with YRF was Fan of 2016. The actor already played in Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Mohabbatein, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chak De! India.

Founded in 1970, Yash Raj Films will soon end 50 years old. The list of their 2020 films includes Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Rumors are circulating that the banner plans to announce big budget movies for their 50th anniversary that will have stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Now we are waiting for the official announcement.

.