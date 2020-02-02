Shah Rukh Khan expresses his love to a young fan

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world, not to mention India. In an industry that has been predominantly governed by some of the prominent families,

He left his mark without any support and support only for the effort of his hard work. Known as the “King Khan” of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has a loyal fan base that has adhered to him in good times and bad times. Although Shah Rukh Khan is on a performance break these days, his fans still only have it in their hearts and minds. He is known for maintaining a close connection with his fans through social networks and real life.

Recently, a fan posted on Twitter about his young son who dedicated his gold medal in a debate competition to the famous character of Shah Rukh Khan, G One, from his source Ra One, which was launched in 2011. He also published a photo of the gold medal in The G One model. The fan made sure to share the news with Shah Rukh Khan and director Anubhav Sinha. Shah Rukh Khan not only noticed the tweet but also had a sweet message for the young man named Abeer, who was his fan. He said: “Mera pyar dena humare bete ko (Give my love to our son)”

Shah Rukh Khan Ra’s movie. One was an Indian superhero movie directed by Anubhav Sinha. Along with Shah Rukh Khan as the main protagonist, the film also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Tom Wu playing the central characters. The film was based on the story of a game designer Shekhar Subramanium who created a game based on a motion sensor where the protagonist was G. One (pronounced as Jeevan meaning life) and the antagonist was Ra. One (pronounced as Ravan the infamous character of the famous Indian mythology Ramayana). The movie is about video game characters that come to life and the battle between good and evil.

