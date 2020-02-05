Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop praising pop star Shakira and we can’t wait for his reaction to it!

When Shah Rukh Khan praises someone, the superstar makes sure to use the best words that exist. This time it is pop star Shakira who receives all the praise.

A few hours ago, Shah Rukh went to his Twitter page to say goodbye to the pop star Shakira. The popular singer performed in the 2020 Super Bowl and everyone is going crazy. Well, it seems that King Khan of Bollywood is also one of them.

Shah Rukh Khan says “Shakira Shakira” and we hope there is a collaboration between them!

Shah Rukh Khan cited the image that Shakira shared of his performance in the Super Bowl and wrote: “So wonderful, so hardworking, so absolutely entertaining. My favorite of all time. “

Watch the tweet below:

So wonderful, so hardworking, so absolutely entertaining. My favorite of all time. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr

– Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

Well, we hope Shakira responds to SRK and we can’t wait to witness a funny joke between them.

Meanwhile, on the front line, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film premiered in 2018 and did not impress the audience or critics. Since then, SRK has not announced any new films yet.

There are reports that Khan is part of the next Rajkumar Hirani. However, there is no confirmation about the same. But the superstar is still busy as she has a lot of projects that she will produce this year.

