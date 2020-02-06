Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Kumar’s movie now has Karan Johar Too, in order to recreate the Baahubali and magic 2.0?

Much has been said about Bollywood’s next superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, but nothing has been done yet. The actor, who was last seen on Zero, has not yet made an announcement, and fans are now tired of waiting. Although, according to reports, the actor signed a film with Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani, the exciting news is that the director of the South, Atlee Kumar, is still in the race.

Yes, you have heard well. The news of the best of South and Bollywood in the form of the director-actor duo who joined for a collaboration made the fans crazy. However, rumors soon dried up and it was suspected that the film could have been discarded. But not only is it in process, but Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also joined! In addition, expectations remain for the film to recreate the madness of Baahubali or 2.0 and work wonders for SRK.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed everything as: “When Atlee met Shah Rukh Khan, he did not have a full script in his hand. He had the essence of the plot ready and had written four powerful mass sequences. These were key scenes like Shah Rukh Khan’s entrance, breakpoint, climax, etc. Shah Rukh, however, was in favor of a bound script before moving forward. Therefore, Atlee decided to put the script in place first. Atlee is working currently with the creative writing team of Dharma Productions to develop the script. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to make sure that the script has the director’s seal and, at the same time, has the appeal of India. “

In addition, the film goes to the ground: “The writing process will take some time. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will finish a movie or two and only then can he act in the next Atlee movie. Therefore, it can be said that the film will not take off before mid-2021. However, it is a film that has been seriously considered, since it will be a beneficial situation for all parties involved. Shah Rukh Khan hopes to give him the box office success that has been eluding him for years. For Karan Johar, it will benefit since it is probably a Tamil-Hindi bilingual film. Therefore, expect to recreate the magic of Baahubali and 2.0 if all goes well. Finally, Atlee can also win, as it will give him a foothold in Bollywood. Therefore, a clearer image should emerge in a few months, ”the source added.

Are you excited for the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar?

