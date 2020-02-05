On Tuesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made an impressive appearance together at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. Together with them, many Bollywood stars adopted the function and had a gala together.

For the wedding reception, Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as always with a completely black outfit and Gauri turned his head in a shiny silver dress. The King and Queen of Bollywood shook one leg together in Bollywood numbers like Kajra Re and Sadi Galli. The videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to the rhythm of these songs are becoming viral on the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing to “Kajra Re” at Armaan Jain’s wedding is an absolute pleasure, LOOK

During his dance performance, SRK sported a fake mustache and his chemistry with Gauri Khan in the song Sadi Galli reminded us of his youthful days. The couple played Kajra Re with their best friend Karan Johar, who as always danced happily and gracefully. We can’t get enough of these videos and it’s really delightful for all SRK-Gauri fans to see them dance together.

Watch the videos below:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8LACx_hiIb/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8LB9xyhwQM/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

On the labor front, Shah Rukh has not yet announced his next film. He was last seen at Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. On his birthday last year in November, SRK said it will announce its next projects in the next 2-3 months. However, the superstar has not done the same. But there are reports that Khan will finally collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a movie together. But neither the actor nor the director have confirmed the same.

What SRK-Gauri performance did you like from the previous videos? Let us know in the comments section.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!