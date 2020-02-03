Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar add glamor to Gauri Khan’s luxurious party

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, recently organized a great adventure in her design studio for Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainments, and it was a star-filled event.

Gauri’s husband, Shah Rukh Khan, was there, of course, as was his close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

Shah Rukh Khan chose to wear a characteristic black suit, while Gauri looked stunning in a red dress. The couple even posed for paparazzi, leaving fans amazed by their chemistry.

Commenting on the viral images of the couple at the party, a social media user commented: “Favorite couple.” Another user wrote: “They are so adorable.”

Gauri also took Instagram and shared some photos with his friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

On the labor front, Shah Rukh Khan has not yet announced his next film. However, Raj and DK have confirmed that the actor will soon be part of their film. The writers revealed that Shah Rukh Khan asked them to make an original movie and not allow him to add their opinions about it.

