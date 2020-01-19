Shabana Azmi is doing well after shocking accident, says husband Javed Akhtar

One day after the sinister road accident which left his automobile broken, Shabana Azmi was fine at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, all essential medical tests were carried out on the injured actress and there were no apparent complications.

When I asked Javed Akhtar about his other half’s health on Sunday morning, he said, “Don’t worry. She is in intensive care but all chatscan reports are positive. There does not appear to be any serious prejudice. “

Javed Akhtar at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

Shabana Azmi was involved in a horrific accident when his car hit a truck near the Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was first rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Mission College and Medical Hospital, Navi Mumbai, for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have filed a complaint against the driver of Shabana Azmi’s vehicle for reckless driving. According to a source very close to the Azmis and Akhtars, “A few days earlier, we were all celebrating the 75th anniversary of Javed Saab. Now this catastrophe is blocked. It could have been much worse. Sources say Shabana has escaped angel death. The intensity of the blow could have caused her to speed out of the vehicle. Fortunately, this did not happen. But it would take more than a month to recover.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

