Shabana Azmi accident: shocking display of insensitivity shown by the media

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, someone sent me a message. “Shabana Azmi was seriously injured in a road accident. Really sad. He seemed more excited to have told me the news than sad. I panicked. Shabana is my hero, someone I look at and admire beyond words, one of my dearest friends and my most favorite actress I have known for 40 years. We spoke for the last time on Friday evening after Javed Saab’s birthday celebrations. She got involved in organizing all the events for Javed Saab’s 75th birthday. Her enthusiasm overflowed in our conversations and she said to me: “Aap agar aayenge char chand lag jayega”.

Shabana Azmi seriously injured in road accident

Shabana Azmi was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

Shabana Azmi’s car was completely destroyed

It’s Shabana, who never pushes you to do anything, but always communicates her authentic warmth to everyone who matters in her life. Therefore, reading macabre and completely wrong and stupid reports about his “critical” accident made me shiver. I immediately contacted Javed Saab who, of course, did not respond. He called back later and told me not to worry. It was Farhan who told me that he was also trying to contact his father and that he would let me know the status as soon as he contacted me, and he did. But it was Shabana’s sister-in-law, Tanvi Azmi (married to her brother Baba), who was the first to reassure me. “She’s fine,” Tanvi informed me. And I sighed in relief.

Farhan Akhtar and his father Javed Akhtar on their way to see Shabana Azmi at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai

But the new dogs had just started. Over the course of the evening, the report of the accident became increasingly macabre. There is obviously more “success” when you write about tragedies. The “benefits” of the last judgment have therefore taken over. And decency be cursed! Initial press reports claimed that Javed and Shabana were in the car at the time of the accident. It was completely wrong. Javed Saab was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Then there were hysterical reports that Shabana had had an “almost fatal” accident and she was “critical”. She was not. But I am certainly critical of such alarmist reporting. In the evening, Javed Saab called me back to tell me that Shabana was fully aware. The wound was entirely external. This is where the voyeuristic side of the media surfaced. Photos of Shabana lying prostrate with pronounced facial injuries have been used on the Internet and in newspapers. Is there no sense of convenience in the press? I asked one of the portal editors why such private photos were on public display and his response froze my blood. “Ab dekho, Shabana Azmi koi Deepika Padukone toh hai nahin. His accident can only be sold on the basis of increased drama. Melodrama of tears of blood .. “

As the drama unfolds, all sense of decency is thrown to the wind. But sorry, to sell an incident to the public using images that violate the most basic level of decency, I can’t live with that. Good luck to voyeurism dogs.

