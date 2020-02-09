Several teams reach for Red Sox for Mookie Betts

Adam Hunger-VS TODAY Sport

While the Boston Red Sox remains focused on trading Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, multiple MLB teams are starting to make contact with the potential blockbuster.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, several organizations started reaching Boston when the blockbuster of three teams encountered their first bump on Thursday.

In the original deal, the Red Sox Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Minnesota Twins-pitcher would have received Brusdar Graterol. In exchange for Graterol, Minnesota Dodgers-pitcher Kenta Maeda would receive and the Red Sox would send Betts, Price and Cash to the Red Sox.

However, Boston’s medical staff determined that Graterol’s history of arm problems probably meant that he could not be a starting pitcher. After making that decision, after a negative kickback for betting to save money, the Red Sox asked the Twins for another top perspective.

The Twins have rejected Boston’s request and are reportedly willing to end the deal with three teams if the asking price does not change. Minnesota may decide to trade Graterol directly to the Dodgers for Maeda, per Feinsand, but the front office allegedly tends to completely remove the deal.

The Dodgers and Red Sox continue to discuss potential resolutions to complete the exchange, feel pressure from the MLB Players’ Association and with players who will soon have to sign up for spring training.

Los Angeles is also extra checked by Angels owner Arte Moreno. The angels agreed to trade Luis Rengifo at the Dodgers as part of a deal for Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling. But due to the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the Betts, that deal is also on hold.

Boston and Los Angeles have discussed a scenario where the Dodgers eat more of Price’s $ 96 million contract and only send Verdugo. Allegedly, that possibility is more likely than finding another third team to complete the deal.

If conversations eventually fail, the Padres are the favorites to jump in and land Betts from Boston. However, if we have learned something from this trade failure, nothing will go as anyone expects.