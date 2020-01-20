Several south-facing lanes of I-95 were blocked in Hollywood after a fatal motorcycle accident - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – The Florida Highway Patrol has blocked all but one of the trails south due to a fatal motorcycle accident in Hollywood.

The incident occurred near Pembroke Road on Monday before 2:00 p.m.

According to the FHP, a motorcycle rider tried to enter the fast lane through the partition when he collided with a vehicle.

The fall threw him off his motorcycle and killed him on impact.

The motorcycle that was involved in the crash is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The police therefore do not believe that it was involved in the unofficial Wheels Up, Guns Down event, which takes place across the region on Martin Luther King Day.

The investigation continues on site.

