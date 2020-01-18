Several places in the state record a sharp drop in temperature

A sharp drop was recorded in night temperature in the state capital and other places, especially in the western parts of the state.

The state capital recorded a drop of 4.6 degrees Celsius and Indore recorded a drop of 4.8 degrees Celsius in night temperature over the past 24 hours.

Severe cold was felt in Khandwa and Indore while a cold day was felt in Bhopal, Khargone, Betul, Dhar and Ujjain. Betul recorded 8 degrees Celsius and Khargone recorded 6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature. Dhar recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, Dhar recorded a fall of 4.3 degrees Celsius, Khargone recorded a fall of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded a fall of 4 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded a drop of 4.1 degrees Celsius and Ujjain recorded a drop of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature.

However, Umaria recorded a 6.3 degree Celsius drop in daytime temperature and Seoni recorded a 6 degree Celsius drop. Mandla and Jabalpur recorded a decrease of 5.4 degrees Celsius and 6.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

