Several errors in the extradition order for Mallya, UK High Court, were reported

Judge Irwin intervened to ask if she could reassert these claims, which had already been rejected at the judge level, and asked for clarification as to where the Supreme Judge may have applied the law incorrectly.

Mallya had been given permission to appeal his extradition notice signed by former Home Secretary Sajid Javid last February, questioning the Indian government’s prima facie evidence of fraudulent intentions to acquire bank loans.

The High Court has already accepted Judge Arbuthnot’s conclusions on all other aspects of the extradition process, including the so-called “outside circumstances” under which Mallya is being persecuted by the Indian authorities for political reasons of a conflict between the ruling BJP and the opposition party. Some of the other reasons raised at last year’s hearing were that Mallya would not be given a fair trial in India, which was also dismissed as judges confirmed Arbuthnot’s decision that widespread media interest in the Mallya case would ensure justice ,

His team of lawyers had also tried to question the Indian government’s assurances that Mallya would be brought to safety at 12 Barrack, Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, which the High Court dismissed.

At the end of a year-long extradition process at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in December 2018, Judge Arbuthnot had found “clear evidence of the allocation and misuse of the loan funds” and accepted a pretense of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, such as that of the CPS presented on behalf of the Indian government.

Mallya remains on bail with a £ 650,000 deposit and other travel restrictions while contesting this decision.