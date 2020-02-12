Seventies vibes and vintage rings at Etsy’s wedding trends for 2020

Touches from the seventies grow big (Photo: Getty)

Making the knot in 2020? You may want to read more about Etsy’s predictions for the biggest wedding trends of the year.

You know, just to make sure your big day is as on-point and Instagram-worthy as possible.

Although 2019 may have seen the emergence of huge wreaths, the color orange and birthstone engagement rings, 2020 offers a whole new mix of decor and clothing choices that brides tend to.

Handy, Etsy has made an overview of the trends that can be expected this year, from having a dog as your best man to rocking a power pack.

This year it’s all about setting aside tradition and doing things that feel authentic, says Etsy.

Etsy Trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said: “2020 is the year of the goal, so it’s about staying true to your partnership. Couples throw aside traditions that do not suit their mood and turn their big day into a celebration of what is most important to them, from inclusiveness to sustainability. “

Sounds nice to us. These are the wedding trends that you can expect anywhere in 2020.

Details inspired by the 1970s

We are talking about old-school disco for the dance floor, flowing Bohemian dresses and lots of flowers.

Have someone wear a paisley bow and you’re done.

Non-traditional wedding parties

You have seen a lot of them – grandmas like flower girls, cats like ring bearers, groom women.

This year, more couples will throw away the rules around traditional wedding roles and select who they want as bridesmaids, best men, readers and more.

Engaging pets naturally wins bonus points.

Dogs like groomsmen? Always a winner (Photo: Getty)

Matching coats

Do you remember that Kimye wore those ‘just-married’ leather jackets after she made things official?

Yes, that moment still makes waves in the wedding industry.

Adjust coordinating jackets to capture your shared style and reflect your new partnership. Perhaps a denim style with embroidered patches is more your style, or perhaps you prefer to throw some paint on beaten leather. Whatever works for you – as long as it matches.

Power suits

Don’t want to wear a massive wedding dress with a flouncy skirt? Do not.

As the pressure on super traditional wedding attire diminishes, more brides choose power suits to tie the knot.

Think of clean white blazers, hooded designs and skinny pants and tailor-made jumpsuits.

You can choose the best of both worlds if you have flowing lace dreams – just wear a dress for the ceremony and then trade for a more than friendly suit for the reception.

Vintage rings

We are fed up with the mass production of designer rings and want something special.

Take our increased concerns about sustainability with you and it makes sense that vintage rings are a trend in 2020.

Dayna says: “When it comes to highly personal jewelry, there is something extra romantic about deliberately choosing a previously loved piece with its own story. What’s more, you give something old new life, which is an easy way to shop sustainably. “

Sustainable styles

That concern about fast fashion and waste goes on to what we will wear on our wedding days.

More: Health



Expect vintage styles and upcycled pieces to make more gigs. Dyeing and wearing your wedding dress again should also become more of the norm.

Wellness favors

No more sugared almonds wrapped in tissue paper – this year party items for your wedding guests must be a wellness theme.

Think of candles, relaxing oils, mini bath bombs. Everything that encourages self-care and relaxation after the bustle of the wedding is greatly appreciated.

MORE: 2020 wedding trends: fairytale wedding dresses and vegan menus will become big next year

MORE: Could bridal turbans become a major wedding trend as an alternative to a veil?

MORE: Can cotton candy bouquets be the next trend for the wedding?