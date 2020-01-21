Seven of them were arrested as part of a money laundering investigation worth EUR 252 million

Seven people were arrested after a large money laundering police operation in Northern Ireland.

A senior detective has described it as “one of the UK’s leading live money laundering investigations,” involving around £ 215m (£ 252m).

Six men and one woman were arrested on Monday and Tuesday after 15 searches in locations across Northern Ireland.

Ian Wilson, Detective Chief Inspector of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), said the target groups included people suspected of laundering bank accounts in the UK and internationally.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

He added: “Six men aged 33, 37, 39, 40, 50 and 67 years and a 32-year-old woman were arrested during the two-day operation.

“During our extensive investigation, we found that a significant volume of suspicious criminal cash was washed out of the country through a number of Shell companies and bank accounts managed here in Northern Ireland.

“The investigation identified over 50 companies and over 140 bank accounts.

“A total of nearly £ 215m has been deposited into thousands of bank accounts across the UK since 2011 and has also been made through UK currency companies.

“Money laundering is often a key factor in organized crime.

“We believe that the bulk of this money comes from a series of criminal activities carried out by gangs of organized crime.

“We strive to ensure the safety of people by consistently persecuting those involved in money laundering and by giving criminals access to the benefits they derive from a range of illegal activities.

“I appeal to anyone with information on this type of activity to contact the police on 101 or call the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Several other agencies were involved in the operation, including white-collar crime on Lake Garda, the Criminal Assets Bureau, the National Crime Agency, the UK Financial Investigation Unit, Her Majesty’s and Europol’s Revenue and Customs.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles