Seven-figure sum to be played on Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas alone

A seven-figure sum is expected for Conor McGregor’s fight with Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas.

The Notorious has its long-awaited octagon returning early in the morning on Sunday when it faces Cowboy at UFC 246.

John Lukasik, sports book director at The Book betting house at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, admitted that the interest in this fight was not as great as in previous McGregor fights – but he still expects some big bets in the hours before the start.

He revealed: “It is not as much as the khabib [fight] and it is definitely not as much as the Mayweather. I do not know if anything will ever surpass it.

The book in the LINQ Hotel + Experience

In the general context of the fight, he added: “You definitely see an increase in it. It is really nice to have that. It is definitely noticeable. Again, you cannot compare to this Mayweather fight, but these are great.

“It’s going to be a seven-figure battle for something like this in the city of Las Vegas.

“There will probably be fewer bets [than in the Khabib fight], but on the other hand there are many fans of martial arts and there are many people who think Khabib is the biggest pound for pound fighters of all time.

John Lukasik

“If I were to predict, I would say that a little less money is likely to be played this time.

“We are likely to make a lot of bigger bets on McGregor because it is -330 [Vegas Odds], so you have to bet $ 33 to win 10.

“I could see many bigger bets on him.

“We had about six figures in the Khabib fight.”

