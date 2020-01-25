Seth Rollins serves a lutar com uma luva

Only changes made by Seth Rollins are made, and the changes made by Viking Raiders and his team are carried out in championships.

Foi um acidente feliz. Eu parti um dedo há seis semanas e tive que usar uma tala durante os meus combates, and depois tive que usar uma luva por cima, para evitar que a tala se deslocasse enquanto lutava. Claro que podia ter ficado afastado dos ringues durante estas seis semanas. Portanto, an alternative for a tala. Experimente fita, mas probl a prendia muito bem. Por isso acabei por usar uma luva.

Eu gosto de usar a luva, e é estranho e as pessoas pergunta: “Porque é que ele está a usar uma luva?”. O facto das pessoas perguntarem, é sinal de que a mesma está a fazer o seu trabalho. Acho que vou manter a luva e ver no que é que isto poderá resultar no futuro.

Com estas declarações, podemos perceber que a WWE deverá ter gostado do facto by Seth Rollins usar uma luva preta nos seus combates. A new person in the heel area, a current pace and a precise specification of the algae segment or a possible desfecho of the algae fight.

O que achas de Seth Rollins usar uma luva preta nos seus fought?