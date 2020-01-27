Seth Rollins is a racist actor who renews society

No Passado for Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins with the title “KKK” (Klu Klux Klan), numa insta story na sua conta de Instagram.

An image that you can see before buying and buying a product similar to the popular Grupo Racista (KKK). Ainda assim, o lutador da WWE.

Apesar de Seth Rollins was selected in return for the racism and defense of Colegas, “Monday Night Messiah”, for the WWE.

O ex-campeão mundial esclareceu depois que a imagem dizia respeito a produto lançado por amigo, The Boy & The Bear Coffee, you are an ajudar a promover and an imagem representa apenas três bruxas. Seth Rollins Pediu Desculpa Pela Confusão and conclusion: “F *** the KKK, F *** racism”.

They were witches … for a creepy coffee thing I’m helping a friend with. I apologize if anyone was confused. F the KKK. F racism.

– Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 24, 2020

Achas que Seth Rollins do not know whether it is a historical company or whether it is a public company?