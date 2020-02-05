Set Video reveals Keanu Reeves’ return as Neo for ‘The Matrix 4’

A new video has given us our first look at Keanu Reeves who returns as Neo for the upcoming movie, The Matrix 4.

It is more than 20 years since The Matrix was released and helped Keanu Reeves and his character, Neo, to change their household names. Since then, the careers of all those involved in The Matrix films have seen peaks and troughs. Recently, not least thanks to the John Wick films, Keanu Reeves’ career has seen a new peak and Warner Bros is clearly interested in cashing in on everyone’s renewed love for the Neo actor.

Last year, new information about the highly anticipated movie The Matrix 4 began to appear with casting details and the release date was announced. Although we don’t know much about The Matrix 4 yet, we do know that Keanu Reeves ’Neo will return in a certain way. Thanks to a new set video we now have our first look at Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix 4:

Matrix The Matrix 4 movie in San Francisco! – 5 February 2020

Thanks to @dougdalton IG Story🙏https: //t.co/uEEPFc7GWk#thematrix4 # matrix4 #KeanuReeves #SanFrancisco

– Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) 5 February 2020

What do you all make of this video? Does Nean van Keanu Reeves still live in The Matrix 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

The Matrix and its two follow-up pieces together earned a total of $ 1.6 billion from the global box office. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have depicted Neo and Trinity in all three chapters of the Matrix film series, respectively, each directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Directed by Lana Wachowski from a script she wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel, The Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jessica Henwick. Production on Keanu Reeves ’The Matrix 4 is said to see an early start date in 2020, with Lana Wachowski also serving as a producer alongside Grant Hill.

The Matrix 4 is expected to be released in the cinema on May 21, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

