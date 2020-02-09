Set of photos from Jared Leto’s Morbius reveal a new Spider-Man Easter Egg

Another Spider-Man Easter egg has been found on brand new set photos of Morbius by Jared Leto.

Morbius from Jared Leto made headlines earlier this year when his first trailer revealed that Spider-Man existed in the same universe through a poster with the Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire from Sam Raimi’s films. Micheal Keaton, who played Adrian Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, also made a short appearance in the trailer when it ended. Since the trailer of the Jared Leto movie has fallen, Spider-Man fans have speculated about how the famous web pendulum would fit into a solo Morbius movie. Details are thin at the front, but a brand new Easter egg from a Morbius set photo points to Spider-Man again.

Jared Leto and co. are currently in Los Angeles working on the Morbius recordings. From a set photo we can see that a bus carries an advertisement for The Daily Bugle with the title: “Where is Spider-Man?” If we look carefully, the logo of The Daily Bugle is the same as the one shown in Spider-Man films by Sam Raimi.

“Where is Spider-Man?”

New #Morbius set of photos 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IrqtmknSZk

– cosmic (@ Q82004yousef1) February 9, 2020

More than ever, it is certain that Jared Leto’s Morbius will be slightly inclined to tease Spider-Man, although it is uncertain what exactly Sony wants to do with it. Fans have conflicting information because the trailers suggest that both the Spider-Man of Sam Raimi and the Spider-Man of the MCU (because of the Adrian Toomes connection) exist within the same universe. With this new info, we believe that The Daily Bugle in the Jared Leto movie is the same as Sam Raimi’s movie.

With all the information we have received, it is likely that Spider-Man disappeared into the Morbius universe of Jared Leto after he was wrongly accused of a crime. It may also be that the revelation that Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man, causing the pendulum to withdraw.

What do you think about all these Spider-Man references in Morbius by Jared Leto? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the official summary for Morbius from Jared Leto:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters comes to the big screen while Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others who suffer the same fate, Dr. Morbius a desperate guess. What initially appears to be a radical success is soon revealed as a remedy that may be worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius Jared Leto plays as the main anti-hero, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach produce the project with Lucas Foster while Palak Patel oversees Sony.

Morbius will be released in theaters on July 31, 2020.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe