Service PMI at 7-year high in January 2020 at 55.5

New Delhi: India’s composite January PMI of 56.3 hits a 7-year high, while service PMI signals the strongest 7-year high at 55.5 in January.

India’s manufacturing activity in January, as previously announced, reached an almost eight-year high as orders rose.

The services sector started in 2020 with a strong increase in the IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index from 53.3 in December 2019 to 55.5 in January 2020.

This was the strongest increase in production in seven years. The high demand ensured the fastest increase in order intake and production in seven years. As a result, job creation has been maintained and business optimism maintained, as the recent PMI from IHS Markit Services showed.

The Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.7 in December to a seven-year high of 56.3 in January. January data showed that growth in private sector activity rose a gear given the broad acceleration in manufacturing and services.

The main driver of growth was a sudden wave of new business. Total sales grew fastest since January 2013, with IHS Markit seeing a faster increase in merchandise manufacturers and service providers.

“The Indian service sector came to life in early 2020, defying expectations of fragility and building on the momentum gained in late 2019,” said Pollyanna De Lima, chief economist at IHS Markit, in a statement.

“With increasing business sales, service providers have expanded their capacity to accommodate the continued strong sales growth. This is good news for job seekers, especially when we take into account the manufacturing results, which have seen the strongest employment growth since August 2012.”

A sub-index that tracks new business also reached its highest level since January 2013 and encouraged companies to maintain a strong hiring rate.

Still, not everything was rosy. New export business – an indicator of foreign demand – declined last month and reached its lowest level since May 2018 due to weaker demand from China, the United States and Europe.

Pressure could increase as the global risk of the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, which has quickly spread to other countries and killed nearly 500 people, particularly in mainland China, has increased.