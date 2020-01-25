Serie A: Why Inter Milan signed Victor Moses - Antonio Conte

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte revealed why he signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea.

Recall that the Italian also brought Ashley Young, 34, from Manchester United in January.

Conte, who made Moses one of his main players at Chelsea, said he had brought in the former Nigerian international to replace right back Valentino Lazaro who joined Newcastle United.

Young says he was signed to cover the injured

Kwadwo Asamoah.

Conte spoke on Saturday during his press conference before Cagliari’s visit.

The former boss of Juventus said, “Transfer window?

“We added Young to compensate for Asamoah’s serious injury, right you’re talking about Moses, but it happened because Lazaro left at the same time.

“There are additions, but there are also departures and injuries.

“And we don’t buy half of the Real Madrid starters, but rather the players who arrive on loan and who are 34 years old.”