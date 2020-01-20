Serie A: what Sarri said about Ronaldo after Juventus' 2-1 victory over Parma

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri hailed striker Cristiano Ronaldo as “champion” after his brilliant 34-year performance in his Serie A 2-1 victory over Parma on Sunday.

According to Sarri, the Portuguese captain can create a problem for Juventus, but solves 100.

Ronaldo scored two goals in each half of the game to give Sarri’s men three points against Parma at Allianz Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Sarri told Sky Sport Italia: “We have a champion [called Cristiano Ronaldo] who sometimes creates a problem for you but solves 100.

“The rest of the team has to circle around him.”

“The mental intensity can be improved, even the management of certain moments of the matches.

“I don’t even like dribbling in our own half in the last few minutes.

“I would rather concede a goal on the counterattack than in our own penalty area.

“Putting Higuain at 2-1 was a clear message to the team: let’s finish the game,” added Sarri.

Juventus are now at the top of the Serie A standings with a four-point lead over Inter Milan, second.