Serie A: Sarri reveals who is to blame for Juventus' 2-1 defeat at Napoli

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri criticized his players for being “bland” in their 2-1 Serie A defeat against Naples on Sunday.

Sarri said his players played badly against Napoli, adding that they had a poor approach, intensity, psychology and interpretation against the host.

Sarri’s men suffered their second league loss this season and also missed the chance to be six points behind Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth goal in eight straight games, but that was not enough to help Juve after Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne gave Gennaro Gattuso the advantage 2-0.

“I chose this trio [Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain] because they all seemed in good shape, the midfielder seemed balanced enough to support them, but I don’t see anyone to blame for that. The whole team was bland, “said Sarri quoted by Football Italia after the match.

“We were passive throughout the match, thinking we could play at a slow tempo, taking five keys, always distant between the zones, extremely bland.

“It was a bad game, we had a bad approach, intensity and psychological interpretation, which was followed by a physical interpretation. It can’t be us, obviously.

“We put Napoli in a situation where they only had to do the bare minimum to beat us. We were always late for each ball. It was as if we were idling and nothing was working, everything was on the team. “