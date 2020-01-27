Serie A: Ronaldo mad at Gattuso scored in Napoli's 2-1 win over Juventus

Naples manager Gennaro Gattuso said he was angry that his players allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to shoot in a consolation goal in their 2-1 victory over Juventus on Sunday.

It was Napoli’s first championship victory since October and it followed a midweek Coppa Italia victory over Lazio.

Gattuso said he did not get carried away with the improvement of his team.

Ronaldo’s 90th-minute strike couldn’t stop Juve from taking their second Serie A defeat this season.

But Gattuso said he was saddened by the goal: “I was angry with Ronaldo’s goal because we cannot let anything escape for the moment,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have beaten two good teams now, very good, but we are still in trouble, still far away and have to keep pushing.

“I’m going home this evening and I will continue to think of the defeat [2-0] against Fiorentina, because it was simply shocking.

“I congratulate the guys for the work they have done in the past seven days, but we have to keep it that way now, don’t be discouraged, focus on Naples 24 hours a day.

“We didn’t do well in possession today, but we did a lot better by covering, blocking the passes and the overlapping runs were timed correctly.”