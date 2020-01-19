Serie A: Gattuso hits Napoli players after 2-0 home defeat against Fiorentina

Naples manager Gennaro Gattuso criticized his players for their “embarrassing” performance against Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday.

Gattuso said his players were unreachable and soulless in the game against the visitors when they lost 2-0 at home.

Two goals from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic gave Fiorentina three points against Gattuso’s men at the San Paolo stadium.

“We have to apologize to the fans and to the city, it was an embarrassing performance, today we were unreachable,” said Gattuso in his post-game match, quoted by NDTV Sports.

“We have hit rock bottom and we need to understand where we are headed, we are a soulless team.”

Gattuso has lost four out of five games since he replaced Carlo Ancelotti last December as Napoli coach.

Gattuso added: “We have to look at each other, be together, let off steam and look for solutions. What we do is not enough. “

Napoli is now in 13th position on the Serie A table with 24 points in 20 games.

Gattuso’s men will now welcome Lazio to the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.