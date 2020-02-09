Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo shows what Juventus “needs” after losing 1-2 to Verona

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo said Maurizio Sarri must continue to work hard to achieve his goal this season.

Ronaldo said this when he responded to Juventus’ 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday night.

The former Real Madrid star scored the goal for Juventus in the 65th minute against Verona.

Fabio Borini equalized with a fine finish before Giampaolo Pazzini met the winner from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Juventus’ loss to Verona means that one point will separate the top three in Serie A when Inter Milan and Lazio win their games on Sunday.

Ronaldo said in a post on his official Instagram page that the result against Verona was not what Juventus wanted.

The 35-year-old wrote: “It was not the desired result, but we must continue to work hard to achieve our goals. #Finoallafine.”

Ronaldo will now hope to lead Juventus to victory when they face Brescia in their next Serie A game on February 16.

