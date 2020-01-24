Serena Williams was eliminated after an incredible defeat against Wang Qiang

Here’s a measure of the unexpected: the only other time the two women clashed at the US Open last September – the only quarterfinal appearance in the slam in Wang’s career – and Williams had need 44 minutes to dominate his way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. The total points were 50 to 15.

Wang quickly surpassed these game and point totals on Friday, largely due to near-perfect play in the first set.

She saved the four breakpoints she encountered in this set, accumulated 10 winners and made only five unforced errors. Wang took the only break she needed to love with an easy forehand winner who made it 5-4.

Soon Williams was back for a long time to give up the set. Wang quickly climbed back into the second as well, and was already ahead with a 4-2 break when she was one point away from winning another.

But Williams – so tough at the toughest times in so many years – stayed there to hold and hold on in 4-3. There was still work to be done, and when Wang served for the 5-4 victory in the second, Williams came by.

She was 0 for 5 on breakpoints so far but the sixth time was the charm. At the match, the two players moving away from the bottom line, it was Williams who did what was necessary to win, striking a forehand out of reach of Wang on the 24th stroke.

Williams raised both arms and looked at his guest box in the stands, where his trainer, Patrick Mouratoglou, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, rose to celebrate.

But that only prolonged things. Ultimately, Williams’ return failed.

This day also saw Williams’ good friend Caroline Wozniacki, announce retirement tennis after his defeat in the third round of the Australian Open.

