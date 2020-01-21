Serena Williams was asked about Meghan Markle, here's what she said

Famous sports personality, Serena Williams currently plays at the Australian Open. After her first-round victory over Anastasia Potapova, Serena participated in a post-match interview where she was asked several questions. But how often are athletes – and even actors – asked about things that have nothing to do with their professional lives? Likewise, one of the journalists in the interview questioned Serena about one of her close friends, Meghan Markle. The reporter asked her about Meghan’s decision to withdraw from the royal family, to which the tennis player quickly responded.

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian all participated in the Audi Polo Challenge in June 2019

Serena said, “I have absolutely no comments on anything about this. But good try. You tried. You did well. The reporter asked her if she had been in contact with the Duchess of Sussex since her arrival in Canada. Serena and Meghan have been close friends for a long time. Meghan has attended several Serena games in the past, while Serena was also spotted at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 – proving how close the two are.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Serena Williams, tennis queen, showed up at Ascot during the Audi Polo Challenge in July of last year to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William who were participating in the event

On the other hand, Meghan and Prince Harry have been in the headlines since announcing their decision to step back from the posts of “senior” members of the royal family. The media went wild and journalists began targeting Meghan for “breaking up” the family. However, Buckingham Palace later issued a statement on behalf of the Queen that said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they enter the next chapter. of their life. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal office, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal functions. The Sussexes will not use their titles in RHS as they are no longer active members of the royal family. “

