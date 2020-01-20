Parang Serena Williams I don’t want to get anywhere near the media circus around his palm Meghan Markle and wife Prince Harry right now!

As we report, the Duke and Duchess of SussexThe decision to step down as senior members of the Royal family sent shockwaves around the world and there was everything from palace resources to prevent family members from talking. Of the worthy speculations regarding the pair’s exit coming left and right, surely one of Meg’s closest friends also has something to say about everything?

Well, whatever he feels, the 38-year-old tennis pro recently clarified that his lips are sealed!

The hot topic came Monday on Open Australia when a reporter asked Williams to comment on recent developments with the former Suits star.

According to a second account from The New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg, an eager sports journalist who reportedly asked:

“Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who has attended your last two slams, and Harry, has taken a step, a stance that many people consider to be extraordinary and historic. How do you feel about that? Have you spoken to her?” ? “

Serena should expect the question as she answers quickly:

“Yes, I don’t have any comments whatsoever. But it’s good to try. You tried. You did well.”

Way to the Grand Slam question far from speed, gurl! Despite not wanting to entertain the media with a stinging bout about #Megxit, we were inadvertently given a tennis legend, ha!

We mean, these people have to do their jobs and ask burning questions, right?

Never mind the fact that the decorated athlete is chasing a full-time record — the equivalent of 24 Grand Slam singles titles during her seventh appearance at the international competition – her opinion of Meg and Harry seems to more pressing issue!

Archie HarrisonThe parents have been headlining the news lately so we can’t completely knock down the curiosity. Heck, we also follow their every move. Who knows if the women even had the chance to chat between Serena’s competition schedule and all the river running in the middle of the Crown.

Meanwhile, Megan’s estranged father Thomas Markle got the tea dump / made funny parts of the public covered.

As we reported, the 75-year-old made his most recent controversial statements as part of a documentary filmed for the UK 5 Channel, in which he talks about the couple’s big move in the family of the family. In part, he said:

“It’s frustrating because she really got every girl’s dream. Every girl wanted to be a princess and she got it and now she’s throwing it away, because, like, she’s throwing it away for money … I think I think they both are lost souls. I don’t know what they’re looking for. “

And then later, he boldly added (below):

“It’s kind of embarrassing to me. When they got married, they took on an obligation and the obligation was to be part of the royals and to represent the royals and be a fool for them not to be. It’s like one of the greatest, living institutions ever. They are destroying it. They are spending it. They are making it smooth. They are doing it at a Walmart with its crown now. It’s a funny thing. They won’t do it. “

Sigh. We are very grateful for the concept of “girl code” and just the size of some of them being decent while others are not.

