Serbia is struggling with population decline

BLAGOJEV ROOMS – Uros Trainovic remembers that his small mining village in eastern Serbia was a lively home for 200 families, had its own school, a doctor and a store.

How times have changed. Now, 60 years later, it is a ghost village with only eight inhabitants.

The transformation of Blagoyev Kamen is not unique in a country that experienced years of war and sanctions in the 1990s after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Nearly empty villages with abandoned, crumbling houses can be seen everywhere in Serbia – a clear symptom of a shrinking population that raises acute questions about the economic well-being of the country. The decline is taking place so quickly that it is considered a national emergency and the United Nations has provided assistance.

“This village used to be full of people, I used to go to school here”, 71-year-old Trainovic remembers.

“It is such a shame and so sad that everyone left … now there are only a few of us and there are no more young people.”

No matter how it is measured, the numbers look grim.

According to the World Bank, the Serbian population is expected to fall from just under 7 million in 2050 to 5.8 million. That would mean a 25% decrease since 1990.

The Serbian government says that the Balkan country actually loses a city every year, and no fewer than 18 municipalities have fewer than 10,000 people: “We are 103 fewer people a day.”

Population changes are a fact throughout Europe, but the problem is acutely different in Central and Eastern Europe, where the low fertility rates that are common in developed countries are combined with high migration rates and low immigration that are more related to developing countries .

The economic knock-on effects for a country seeking to join the European Union are clear and amount to billions of dollars in the short term. In the longer term, there are also costs associated with the fact that a smaller population of working age will have to contribute more to support the ranks of retirement age.

The U.N. development program and the U.N. population fund have put together a group of seven international experts with different backgrounds and specialties to help. The members visited Serbia last month for a fact-finding mission.

Wolfgang Lutz, an Austrian demography expert at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, or IIASA, said the biggest problem has to do with the composition of those leaving Serbia and not with the general population decline.

“We see that it is usually the higher educated, the higher educated, the more motivated mobile people who leave and that is certainly a depletion of human capital,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Due to the decades of crisis are villages such as Blagoev Kamen. It had blossomed when a nearby gold mine kept the area alive before and after World War II, but the fortunes were sunk when the mine was closed in the mid-1990s.

Trainovic said there are still gold and other minerals in the mine, but it needs investment and hard work.

“One of my sons is in Germany and the other is in Austria,” he said. “They visit often, but they have nothing to return to.”

The Serbian government has tried to circumvent the trend by providing financial benefits for multi-child couples, government-supported IVF, school and daycare renovation, support for families in rural areas or support for businesses in villages.

Ruth Finkelstein, an assistant professor at Columbia University, an expert on aging and social implications, said that Serbia should also seek a role for its growing older population.

“Room after room, people only focus on the young people,” she said.

It is not only Serbia that is concerned.

Serbia’s neighbor, Croatia, which currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union, has made the “urgent issue of demographic challenges” a priority. The rural areas of Croatia have deflated at an alarming rate, while more than 15% of the 4.2 million people in Croatia live and work abroad. Bulgaria and Ukraine are two others who are undergoing a permanent population decline.

Stjepan Sterc, a prominent Croatian demography expert, finds the efforts to solve the problems in the Balkans so far not sufficient and that the tax system should be more focused on reversing trends.

“Demographics must be recognized as the essence of economic development, so the main incentive instrument is focused on it,” he said.

Lutz, who leads the IIASA World Population Program, said that small countries can have a competitive advantage.

“I’ve seen a lot of pessimism, I’ve seen a lot of panic, even about what’s happening,” he said. “The challenge is to turn this into an action that is positive, turning it into a more revitalized, more vibrant society that looks to the future.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.