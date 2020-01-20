Separate your ego from your money decisions: YPcategory: KpopStarz

It has been said that we are what we think of most. In other words, people become what they focus on most often. However, here’s the thing: Sometimes it is difficult to tell whether we are willing to focus on things or because we are being driven to it by our ego.

That brings us to another old saying: Our worst enemy lives between our ears.

The ego often drives us to do a lot of unhealthy things, especially when it comes to spending and saving. With that in mind, one of the best things you can do to keep your financial health long term is to separate your ego from your money decisions.

Here are some thoughts on the subject.

Ego and impulsiveness go hand in hand

The ego wants what it wants – if it wants it. Convincing your ego to calm down as you think things through is one of the smartest steps you’ll ever take. If you find yourself in a situation where you feel you need to take action immediately before you think about it, especially when it comes to finance, this is your ego trying to control the situation.

And that’s exactly what unscrupulous people rely on when they say things like, “You really have to make a decision now. It will never be permanent. When you come back, it will go away.” The fear of missing out is a strong trigger for the ego. In the meantime, the sensible mind will think, “Yeah, well? We’ll just do something else if it’s not here when we come back.”

The ego is the root of most constraints

One of the ego’s favorite positions is “more is better”. If you are successful in any way and often feel that what you have is not good enough, then the ego triggers your compulsion.

Let’s say you just got a nice new home in a nice neighborhood. Everything seems to be fine for a minute. Then you have the feeling that something is missing and you look around with a supercritical eye. And believe us when we say that there is always something wrong to be found – no matter how wonderful it may be. So if you look for bugs, you will find them and feel compelled to correct them or move them to a place where these bugs do not exist.

But your ego goes everywhere.

This itchiness will flare up again even after you’ve made the changes. It is time to arrest your ego when you have achieved something and feel empty rather than fulfilled. Otherwise, financial problems may persist, including increasing debt. If this has already happened to you, you can use a debt management program or other debt relief solution to get your ego-driven debt under control again.

Ego takes you out of the present

In general, when your ego is deeply dissatisfied with something, it tells you that it deserves better, and you don’t do enough to get it where it should be. This can lead to unwise financial decisions if we are not careful.

The word “should” dominates ego-led conversations. We have no idea what the future holds for us. The rational mind knows this and can accept it, even if it is working towards a goal. On the other hand, the ego has a very narrowly focused vision of what the future should look like. If things don’t go quickly and reaching this ideal seems threatened, it will react with anger and stress.

With this attitude we can now achieve far more than we thought possible. However, if we are allowed to work unchecked, this can make us broken, unfulfilled and bitter.

Like so many other things in life, moderation is the key to successful application. Before giving in to an impulse or a compulsion, it’s always a good idea to stop and estimate things for a minute as you determine the best way forward.

This is especially true when it comes to separating your ego from your money decisions.

