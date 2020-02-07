‘Sent Letters in Chapattis’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija shares oral post Kashmir Lockdown

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir’s prime minister, Mehbooba Mufti, revealed how she imposed restrictions on her mother after the repeal of Article 370.

She has also launched a devastating attack on the government for slapping strict provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on her mother and leader of the national conference Omar Abdullah.

Iltija has written in a long tweet about the difficulties her family had to face after Mehbooba was detained after the repeal of Article 370.

She also mentioned how she would exchange letters with her mother hidden in the tiffin box and “chapatis”.

“Personally, words escaped me to describe the past six months since reading Article 370, followed by the detention of my mother. In particular, I will never forget the week she was arrested and imprisoned. I spent the following few days soaking from fear until I received a crumpled and briefly formulated letter, the first of many secretly exchanged letters. I found it in a tiffin box of home-made food that was sent for her, “Iltija wrote.

“They have made a commitment that I will not use social media to communicate. In the event that someone else does, he will be booked on a charge of imitation. I love you and miss you very much.” Mehbooba Mufti wrote her.

Iltija said the dilemma of sending a reply arose after she received the note from her mother. She said her grandmother had found an ingenious solution.

“The letter I wrote was folded into a small square and carefully sealed, rolled up and locked in the middle of a chappati,” she said.

Iltija said she did not regret what she said or did in the past six months. “But certainly thanks to people who have given me strength and guidance during this turbulent period. As a child, I have memories of my mother going from pillar to post to boys improperly detained by security forces. Today I am fighting for her freedom. … life is a circle. We live to fight another day. ”

Iltija Mufti was very critical of the government after the arrest of her mother. She has given many interviews about New Delhi’s decisions about the repeal of Article 370.

