“Sensorized” skin helps soft robots to orient themselves

MIT researchers have developed a “sensorized” skin that consists of sensors inspired by Kirigami and gives soft robots a better awareness of the movement and position of their bodies. Credit: Ryan L. Truby, MIT CSAIL

For the first time, MIT researchers have enabled a soft robotic arm to understand its configuration in 3D space by using only movement and position data from its own “sensorized” skin.

Soft robots made from very compliant materials, similar to those found in living organisms, are seen as safer, more adaptable, more resilient, and more bio-inspired alternatives to traditional rigid robots. However, the autonomous control of these deformable robots is a monumental task because they can move in almost infinite directions at any time. This makes it difficult to train planning and control models that drive automation.

Conventional methods of achieving autonomous control use large systems with multiple motion detection cameras that give robots feedback on 3D movements and positions. However, these are impractical for soft robots in real applications.

In an article published in the magazine IEEE Robotics and Automation LettersThe researchers describe a system of soft sensors that cover a robot’s body to enable “proprioception” – an awareness of its body’s movement and position. This feedback comes across a novel deep learning model that goes through the noise and captures clear signals to estimate the 3D configuration of the robot. The researchers validated their system on a soft robotic arm that resembles an elephant’s trunk and can predict its own position if it swings around autonomously and expands.

The researchers’ soft sensors are conductive silicon foils that are cut into kirigami patterns. They have “piezoresistive” properties, which means that the electrical resistance changes under load. When the sensor deforms in response to the robot arm stretching and compressing, its electrical resistance is converted to an output voltage, which is then used as a signal that correlates with this movement. Credit: Ryan L. Truby, MIT CSAIL

The sensors can be made from commercially available materials, which means that each laboratory can develop its own systems, says Ryan Truby, postdoc at the MIT Laboratory for Computer Science and Art (CSAIL), who is the co-lead author with the paper, CSAIL Postdoc Cosimo Della Santina.

“We sensitize soft robots in order to get feedback for the control of sensors and not of image processing systems. We use a very simple and fast manufacturing method,” he says. “We want to use these soft robot cases, for example, to automatically orientate and steer, take things in and interact with the world. This is a first step towards this type of more sophisticated automated control.”

A future goal is to produce artificial limbs that can handle and manipulate objects in the surrounding area more skillfully. “Think about your own body: you can close your eyes and reconstruct the world based on your skin’s feedback,” says co-author Daniela Rus, director of CSAIL and professor of electrical engineering and computer science with Andrew and Erna Viterbi. “We want to develop the same functions for soft robots.”

Shape soft sensors

Photo credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Fully integrated body sensors have been a long-term goal in soft robotics. Conventional rigid sensors affect the natural compliance of a soft robot body, complicate its design and manufacture, and can cause various mechanical errors. Soft material sensors are a more suitable alternative, but require special materials and methods for their construction, which makes it difficult for many robotics laboratories to manufacture and integrate them into soft robots.

One day when Truby was looking for inspiration for sensor materials in his CSAIL laboratory, he made an interesting connection. “I found these sheets of conductive materials that are used to shield against electromagnetic interference and that can be bought in rolls anywhere,” he says. These materials have “piezoresistive” properties, which means that they change their electrical resistance when tensioned. Truby realized that if they were placed in specific locations in the trunk, they could make effective soft sensors. When the sensor deforms in response to the stretching and compression of the trunk, its electrical resistance is converted to a certain output voltage. The voltage is then used as a signal that correlates with this movement.

However, the material did not stretch much, which would limit its use for soft robotics. Inspired by Kirigami – a variation of origami that involves cutting material – Truby designed and cut rectangular strips of conductive silicone sheets into various patterns, e.g. B. rows of tiny holes or intersecting disks like a chain link fence. That made her much more flexible, stretchy and “nicer to look at,” says Truby.

The researchers’ robot base consists of three segments, each with four fluid actuators (12 in total) with which the arm is moved. They merged one sensor over each segment, with each sensor covering and collecting data from an actuator embedded in the soft robot. They used “plasma binding”, a technique that energizes a surface of one material to bind it to another material. It takes about a couple of hours to form dozens of sensors that can be connected to the soft robots with a hand-held plasma bonding device.

Photo credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

As suspected, the sensors detected the general movement of the trunk. But they were really loud. “In many ways, they’re essentially not ideal sensors,” says Truby. “But that’s just a common fact when making sensors from soft conductive materials. More powerful and reliable sensors require special tools that most robotics labs don’t have.”

In order to estimate the configuration of the soft robot using only the sensors, the researchers built a deep neural network to do most of the heavy lifting by scanning the noise to capture meaningful feedback signals. The researchers developed a new model to kinematically describe the shape of the soft robot, which significantly reduced the number of variables required to process its model.

Credit: Ryan L. Truby, MIT CSAIL

In experiments, the researchers let the torso swing around and expand in random configurations for about an hour and a half. They used the traditional motion detection system for ground truth data. In training, the model analyzed data from its sensors to predict a configuration and compared its predictions to the basic truth data that was collected at the same time. The model “learns” to map signal patterns from its sensors to real configurations. The results showed that for certain and more stable configurations, the estimated shape of the robot coincided with the basic truth.

The researchers next want to investigate new sensor designs for improved sensitivity and develop new models and deep learning methods to reduce the training required for each new soft robot. They also hope to refine the system to better capture the full dynamic movements of the robot.

Currently, the neural network and sensor skin are not sensitive to capture subtle movements or dynamic movements. Currently, however, this is an important first step for learning-based approaches to control soft robots. Truby says: “Like our soft robots, living systems don’t have to be absolutely precise. Compared to our non-precise machines, humans are rigid robot counterparts, and we do it well.”

