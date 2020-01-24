Mumbai The market benchmark, Sensex, fell more than 70 points on Friday, as investors chose to remain cautious before the Union budget amid weak global signals.

The BSE index of 30 shares was quoted 71.95 points or 0.17 percent less at 41,314.45. Similarly, the broader NSE traded 17.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,162.50.

The main losers in the Sensex package included PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Sun Pharma, L&T and ICICI Bank were trading on a positive note.

According to analysts, a cautious trend is maintained in the short term, as much has been taken into account in the market on the wish list of the budget and the recovery of earnings growth, while the beginning of the third quarter result It is below par.

The courses in Hong Kong and Japan were priced on a warm note, while the markets of China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for a holiday on Friday.

Brent crude futures rose 0.06 percent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

On the front of the coin, the rupee depreciated marginally at 71.29 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex resolved 271.02 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 41,386.40. Similarly, the Nifty closed 73.45 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,180.35

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,352.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors downloaded shares worth Rs 984.56 rupees on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges. values.

