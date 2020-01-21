Mumbai Upon retiring from its record high, the Sensex market benchmark closed 416 points down on Monday, following an intense settlement in the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS index after its quarterly results .

After reaching a maximum intraday record of 42,273.87, the BSE Sensex of 30 shares gave up all profits to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 percent, to 41,528.91.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 127.80 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,224.55. It reached a record high during the day of 12,430.50 in the first sessions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest lag in the Sensex package, with a fall of 4.70 percent, after the lender reported an increase in delinquent assets in the third quarter.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS fell to 3.08 percent after companies reported their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

On the other hand, PowerGrid was the main winner, with an increase of 3.75 percent, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and L&T.

According to traders, in addition to the specific stock action, national investors also saw earnings reserves in record peaks.

The courses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended up, while Hong Kong closed in red.

European markets were traded on a negative note in their first sessions.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.66 percent to USD 65.28 per barrel due to supply concerns after Libyan exports were blocked after the armed forces closed a pipeline and an attack on an oil field key in Iraq will affect production.

The rupee depreciated 5 paise at 71.13 per US dollar (intraday).

