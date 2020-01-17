Mumbai Sensex and Nifty market benchmarks began with a warm note on Friday before the quarterly results of the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech index.

The BSE index of 30 shares was trading 3.68 points or 0.01 percent less at 41,928.88. Similarly, the broader NIF NSE fell 1.85 points or 0.01 percent to 12,353.65.

IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Power Grid and Ultratech Cement were among the main losers in the Sensex package, losing up to 2.50 percent.

Bharti Airtel was the best winner in the Sensex package, up to 4 percent.

Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS and HCL Tech shares traded higher before their quarterly earnings, scheduled for launch later in the day.

According to operators, national investors are waiting for key corporate results in search of signs amid concerns about macroeconomic problems such as higher bank NPAs and an increase in retail inflation.

The courses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were negotiated on a positive note in their first sessions, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended at record highs on Thursday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.05 percent to USD 64.59 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise at 70.98 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex was set at 41,932.56, an increase of 59.83 points, or 0.14 percent. Similarly, the Nifty closed at 12,355.50, showing a gain of 12.20 points, or 0.10 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 395.24 crore, while national institutional investors discharged shares worth Rs 184.65 rupees on Thursday, data showed available in stock exchanges.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.