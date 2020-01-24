Mumbai The BSE Sensex market benchmark index rose 227 points on Friday, extending earnings for the second day after a rebound in bank and cement stocks in the hopes of a good budget and financial results.

After opening with a weak note, the BSE index of 30 shares was up 226.79 points or 0.55 percent to 41,613.19. It reached an intraday high of 41,697.03 and a minimum of 41,275.60.

The broader Nifty NSE closed 67.90 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,248.25.

Ultratech Cement was the main winner in the Sensex package, advancing 2.47 percent after it recorded an 80 percent jump in net profits from October-December to 712 million rupees.

Bank shares earned before the Union budget for 2020-21. Axis Bank increased 2.01 percent, Kotak Bank 1.98 percent, ICICI Bank 1.18 percent, while the State Bank of India advanced 0.25 percent.

HDFC increased 1.02 percent, while Bajaj Finance gained 1.56 percent. Larsen & Toubro gained 2.03 percent, Titan at 1.91 percent and HeroMotoCorp at 1.53 percent. The shares of IT Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech advanced 2.43 percent and 1.57 percent, respectively.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “In anticipation of a good budget and a result of the third quarter, the pre-budget recovery has been solid. For this recovery to be maintained a lot will depend on the actual budget result and third final quarter. ” profit path, the market is becoming a bit cautious before the big event. ”

The recovery in world markets after the World Health Organization designated coronavirus infection as an emergency for China, but not yet for the rest of the world, also boosted benchmarks.

Hemang Kapasi, Portfolio Manager – Equity Investment Products, Sanctum Wealth Management, said: “The market is rewarding stocks with stellar profit growth. In addition, the feelings are positive as the market expects measures such as reducing the tax on personal and capital gains in the next budget. ”

Among the losers, PowerGrid was the one that fell the most 2.14 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, which fell 1.21 percent.

Infosys also dropped 0.20 percent after SEBI said it would seek a forensic audit of Infosys’ books amid allegations of alleged financial irregularities in the company.

Sun Pharma, RIL, HDFC Bank, TCS and Maruti were among the losers.

Among the sector indexes, EEB capital goods, durable consumer goods, basic materials, metal, industry, bankex and financial indexes rose to 1.50 percent, while energy and oil and gas indices ended in red .

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap rates increased to 0.77 percent.

During the week, Sensex lost 332.18 points or 0.79 percent, and Nifty yielded 104.10 points or 0.84 percent.

“It has been a consolidated week for heavyweights due to a marginally lower result than expected for the IT, Banks and Infrastructure sector, while medium and small capitalization companies continue their positivity with the expectation of a recovery in the growth and liquidity of institutional investors, “said Nair.

The courses in Hong Kong and Japan ended on a positive note, while the markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed for a holiday on Friday.

European markets also traded higher in their first sessions.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.15 percent to USD 62.13 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated in 5 countries at 71.31 per US dollar (intraday).

