Sensex market benchmarks fall by more than 200 points; Clever tests 12,200

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HCL Tech were evolving on a positive note.

According to traders, domestic investors have been wary of the moderate quarterly results of the main components of the index and the negative indices of the world markets.

In addition, market sentiment was also hit after the IMF lowered India’s economic growth estimate for the current budget on Monday to 4.8% and put the country’s GDP much lower than expected on Monday. the main brake on its global growth forecasts for the past two years. .

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set India’s economic growth at 6.1% for 2019. Prices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul traded considerably lower during their first sessions.

Brent crude oil futures contracted 0.48% to 64.89 USD a barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 6 points to 71.06 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex had settled 416.46 points, or 0.99%, down to 41,528.91, and the Nifty fell by 12.80 points, or 1.03%, to 12,224.55 .

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought stocks worth 5.87 crores rupees, while domestic institutional investors unloaded stocks worth 1,419.85 crores from Rupees Monday, according to data available from stock exchanges.

